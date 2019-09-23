× On First Day of Fall, Southern California Braces for Fire Danger

The official start of autumn may be cause for celebration on Monday, but forecasters in Southern California encouraged vigilance as fire weather threatens the region.

Gusty north to northeast winds will hit the Ventura and Los Angeles county mountains and valleys late Monday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The winds will peak Tuesday, with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph over the mountains and up to 25 to 35 mph over the valleys. Relative humidity will be at 8 to 15% with temperatures reaching the 90s to 102 degrees Fahrenheit.

“The dry and breezy conditions are expected to persist through early Wednesday, with cooler conditions expected later in the week,” NWS said in a statement.

Similar weather poses a danger in North California, where Pacific Gas & Electric may cut power to avoid wildfires.

Gusty #SantaAna winds will bring significant warming and drying to the region on Tuesday, with warmest valleys topping 100°, with portions of the coast climbing into the 90's #LAheat #LAwind #LAWeather #cawx pic.twitter.com/Oc3jMQM8Ds — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 22, 2019