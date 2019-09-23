Realtor Attacked, Groped During Open House in Encino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A realtor was attacked and groped while running an open house in Encino on Sunday afternoon in a crime that was caught on video.

The man showed up at the open house in the 5700 block of Zelah Avenue and posed as a potential buyer, the victim, who asked that her name be withheld, told KTLA.

After shaking the woman's hand as if preparing to leave, the man suddenly lunged toward the woman, pushed her to the ground and then fondled her breasts while she was lying on the ground. He then ran off.

The woman was left bruised, but suffered no major injuries.

But the man looked directly into a security camera before the attack, providing an image of his face.

The encounter left the victim traumatized, she said.

"I see him all the time. He's in front of me. I didn't sleep last night,"she said. "It just seems like a movie playing and playing, and I can't get it to stop."

Anyone with information can reach the Los Angeles Police Department at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.