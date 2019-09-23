Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested on Suspicion of Sexually Assaulting Inmate in Jail

A Ventura County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female inmate at a jail facility, officials announced Monday.

Earlier this month, the inmate told a staff member that she had been assaulted by a deputy while she was housed at the pre-trial facility in Ventura.

Authorities began investigating the deputy, identified as Leonard Lopez. The investigation determined that he had allegedly entered the victim’s cell during the early morning hours of Sept. 9 and “touched the victim’s intimate body parts over her clothing,” officials said in a news release.

The incident was corroborated by statements and video surveillance.

The victim has been housed in a segregated area of the jail, away from the general population, which Lopez was assigned to work as a security deputy. She was only identified as being from Fillmore.

Lopez was removed from that area once the investigation started and he was eventually removed from active duty, officials said.

Lopez is on administrative leave pending further investigation.

He was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of sexual battery and was booked. He was later released on $20,000 bail.

Lopez is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 8.