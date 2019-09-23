Woman Dead, Another Injured in Attack Near Procter & Gamble Distribution Center in Moreno Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A suspect has been taken into custody after an attack near a Procter & Gamble distribution center in Moreno Valley left a woman dead and another injured early Monday, officials said.

Deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 16100 block of Cosmos Street at around 4:10 a.m., according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

They arrived to find two victims who had to be transported to the hospital, the agency said. One of them suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, while the other was pronounced dead.

Video from the scene shows officers setting up a perimeter around a Procter & Gamble distribution center. Investigators were seen assessing a number of shell casings on the ground near a sedan. Paramedics wheeled a conscious person into an ambulance, footage also shows.

Just after 8 a.m., the Sheriff's Department said a suspect had been detained and that the surviving victim remained in stable condition at the hospital.

Both directions of Iris Avenue between Indian and Heacock streets were expected to be closed for several hours.

Officials provided no further information.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. The investigation remains ongoing. Road Closure for the next several hours: East & West bound Iris, between Indian & Heacock. No additional information is available at this time. Updates will be tweeted here. https://t.co/ZcXqeVjS5l — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) September 23, 2019