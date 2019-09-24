Live: President Trump addresses the United Nations General Assembly

1.3 Million More Workers Eligible for Overtime Pay Under New Labor Dept. Rule

Posted 7:12 AM, September 24, 2019, by , Updated at 07:19AM, September 24, 2019

The Trump administration has issued a rule that will make overtime pay available to 1.3 million additional workers, though the proposal replaces a more generous one advanced by former President Barack Obama.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that it is raising the salary level that companies will have to pay to exempt workers from overtime to $35,308 a year, up from $23,660. Americans earning less than that amount will typically be paid time and a half for any work over 40 hours a week.

The new rule will benefit retail, fast-food restaurant, and home health care workers, among others. Many employees in those industries have been paid just above the $23,660 threshold, which has been in place since 2004, and then required to work overtime without extra pay.

