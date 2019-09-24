2 Men Fatally Struck by Vehicle in South Los Angeles Hit-And-Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two men died after they were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in the Westmont neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Tuesday night, authorities said.

The vehicle had been recovered, but the driver remained at large following the deadly 8:25 p.m. collision at the intersection of Normandie Avenue and 95th Street, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

A vehicle struck two pedestrians and fled the scene without stopping to help, CHP Officer Tony Polizzi said.

One of the victims succumbed to his injuries at the scene, officials said.

The second badly injured man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, CHP Sgt. Steven Robinson said.

The pedestrians were walking west across Normandie Avenue when they were hit, he said.

"A high-speed vehicle traveling southbound struck those pedestrians and continued southbound on Normandie," according to Robinson.

Witness statements led investigators to find the vehicle believed to have struck the men at 81st Street and Western Avenue, the sergeant said. But the search for the driver continued.

Anyone with information can reach the CHP's West Los Angeles-area office at 310-642-3939. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.