× 2 Ventura Men Arrested After Fatal Fentanyl Overdose in Thousand Oaks

Two men have been arrested following a fatal fentanyl overdose in Thousand Oaks, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Patrick Budge and Evan Anderson, both of Ventura, were taken into custody a week after authorities responded to the reported overdose on July 25, authorities said. Budge was identified as the alleged dealer who sold fentanyl to the victim. He was arrested Aug. 1.

Investigators learned he was living with Anderson at a home in the 1100 block of Sunnycrest Avenue in Ventura and served a search warrant at the home also on Aug. 1. Authorities said they discovered a large amount of powder inside Budge’s bedroom believed to be fentanyl.

A small amount of methamphetamine was allegedly found in Anderson’s possession. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth.

Fentanyl has been described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a powerful synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

Of more than 70,200 fatal drug overdoses reported in 2017, the sharpest increase in deaths occurred among those related to fentanyl and fentanyl analogs, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Authorities in San Bernardino County announced another fentanyl-linked arrest Tuesday as a man found with 7,500 lethal doses of the drug was taken into custody.

The CDC reports illegally made forms of the drug have been involved in most recent deaths and overdoses. Last month, a man in Orange County received more than 17 years in prison for selling fake oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl from China and other synthetic opioids.

Law enforcement officials appear to be pursuing dealers of the drug more adamantly as federal investigations have been launched into the recent deaths of rapper Mac Miller and Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs — both of whom consumed fentanyl prior to fatally overdosing.

ESPN first reported Skaggs’ death was being probed by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.