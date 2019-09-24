Biden to Call for Impeachment Unless Trump Complies With Investigations

Posted 12:12 PM, September 24, 2019, by , Updated at 12:29PM, September 24, 2019

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign says the candidate plans Tuesday to call for Congress to impeach President Donald Trump if the administration does not cooperate fully with all ongoing House investigations and subpoenas.

Biden plans to speak this afternoon from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

Trump has suggested this week that he did indeed bring up Biden and his son, Hunter, in a telephone conversation with the Ukrainian president over the summer. The phone conversation is the subject of a whistleblower’s complaint that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son. There is no evidence that either Biden did anything wrong.

Joe Biden plans today to frame the situation as just the latest in a line of Trump’s abuses of presidential power.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.