Our friends at Fairgrounds Craft Coffee and Tea surprised Henry with his favorite breakfast tacos to welcome him back to work. Fairgrounds Coffee and Tea in Downtown LA is located at the historic Mayfair Hotel at 1254 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90017. During the month of September, through National Coffee Day on 9/29 (Sunday), Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea is giving customers a chance to win free coffee for an entire year! Fairgrounds fans can enter to win by following them on Instagram (@ourfairgrounds), liking the contest posts and tagging five coffee-loving friends. For extra entries, guests can snap a photo of their Fairgrounds coffee order, tag #FairgroundsFan and share why it’s their favorite - each photo is an entry! One winner will be chosen from each city. For more information visit their website.
Celebrating Henry DiCarlo’s Return With Fairgrounds Craft Coffee and Tea
-
‘Friends’ Pop-Up in Los Angeles at the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Opens August 16 Through August 23
-
Carnival Roller Coaster Stolen From Ohio Fairgrounds, Spurring Search for Thief
-
Jollibee, the Philippines’ Largest Fast Food Chain, to Acquire L.A.-Based Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
-
Up to 25 Cups of Coffee a Day Is Safe for Heart Health, Study Says
-
Welcoming Back Henry DiCarlo With Personalized Balloon Arch From OC Balloon Bar
-
-
For 1st Time, O.C. Fairgrounds in Costa Mesa Hoist LGBTQ Pride Flag
-
Dairy Groups Push for Lattes in High Schools as U.S. Milk Consumption Declines
-
Women’s World Cup: Alex Morgan Divides Opinion With Tea-Drinking Celebration
-
‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season Shatters Record With 32 Emmy Nods
-
Coffee Could Have Fat-Busting Effects, U.K. Study Finds
-
-
You Could Win an Official Emmy Gift Bag
-
Burning Man Survival Guide With Stacie Krajchir
-
‘I’m Doing Good,’ Henry DiCarlo Talks About His Recovery, Plans to Return