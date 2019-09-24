× Convicted Drug Dealer Arrested With 3 Ounces of Methamphetamine, 7,500 Lethal Doses of Fentanyl: Officials

Deputies arrested a previously-convicted drug dealer last week and seized 3 ounces of methamphetamine, along with 7,500 lethal doses of the potent synthetic opioid, sheriff’s officials said.

Jamal Kenyadda Goodman, 42, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sales, resisting arrest and violating the terms of his Post-Release Community Supervision, or felony probation, stemming from a prior conviction for drug sales, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials and booking records. His city of residence was not available.

Deputies assigned to the Rancho Cucamonga Multiple Enforcement Team encountered Goodman about 4 p.m. while carrying out a narcotics investigation at an apartment complex in the 8900 block of 19th Street, sheriff’s officials said in a written statement.

“Deputies contacted Goodman as he attempted to leave the location,” according to the statement. “Goodman became combative and physically resisted the deputies. Goodman was taken into custody and found to be in possession of a large number of narcotics.”

Deputies ultimately seized about 3 ounces of methamphetamine and 22.5 grams of fentanyl, the statement said. “The amount of fentanyl recovered equates to approximately 7,500 lethal doses.”

Bail for Goodman was set at $350,000 bail pending his next court appearance, scheduled Monday in San Bernardino County Superior Court.