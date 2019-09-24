Fleeing Occupant Stabbed After Stolen Car Crashes Into Homeless Camp in Harbor City: LASD

One person was stabbed after bailing from a stolen vehicle that crashed early Tuesday into a homeless encampment in the Harbor City area, police said.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies began pursuing the car near Pacific Coast Highway and Pennsylvania Avenue shortly before 2:15 a.m. after a check of the license plate revealed it was stolen, the Sheriff’s Department said. Deputies called off the chase after about a minute because the car was being driven dangerously, according to the department.

Several minutes later, the vehicle veered off a dirt road in the 25300 block of Vermont Avenue and crashed into a homeless encampment, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Three suspects fled from the vehicle. One of them was captured by an occupant of the homeless encampment and stabbed, police said. The suspect was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

