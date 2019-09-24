Gwen Stefani in Las Vegas

Posted 10:35 PM, September 24, 2019, by

 

Grammy-winning superstar Gwen Stefani, currently in residence at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas,. has announced the final 16 dates of her Just A Girl residency for next February and May. Tickets for these final dates go on sale this Friday at 10am at Ticketmaster.com. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Wednesday, September 25th for your chance to win 2 tickets to see Gwen Stefani: Just A Girl Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino on the date of your choice, plus a two-night stay at Planet Hollywood. Good luck!

 

Already have the code word?  You can enter below.
The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.