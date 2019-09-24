Gwen Stefani in Las Vegas

Grammy-winning superstar Gwen Stefani, currently in residence at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas,. has announced the final 16 dates of her Just A Girl residency for next February and May. Tickets for these final dates go on sale this Friday at 10am at Ticketmaster.com. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Wednesday, September 25th for your chance to win 2 tickets to see Gwen Stefani: Just A Girl Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino on the date of your choice, plus a two-night stay at Planet Hollywood. Good luck!

