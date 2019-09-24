Investigation Into Long Beach Police Dog’s Death Submitted to DA’s Office

The Long Beach Police Department’s investigation into the death of a police dog has been submitted to the district attorney’s office for review. Both criminal and administrative investigations are being conducted into the death of K-9 Ozzy, who was found dead on Aug. 14 after being left in his handler’s department-issued vehicle. Both Ozzy and his handler were off-duty at the time of the death.

“The initial criminal investigative file was presented to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s Justice System Integrity Division for review on Friday, Sept. 13,” LBPD wrote in a statement Tuesday. “The Police Department will be notified once the district attorney’s office completes their review to determine next steps.”

Results from a veterinarian’s examination determined the death to have been heat-related. Officials initially said that the heat-controlling system inside the vehicle had failed, and that the alert system that was supposed to be connected to the handler’s cellphone had malfunctioned.

Investigators have not verified to The Times the length of time Ozzy was left alone, nor have they confirmed that the heat-controlling system malfunctioned or that the handler had set up the alert system before the dog’s death.

