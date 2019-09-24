× Man Who Escaped Democratic Donor Ed Buck’s WeHo Apartment Says He’s Homeless, Trying to Rebuild Life

He said he met Ed Buck through the dating website Adam for Adam.

Months later, he found himself drugged inside Buck’s apartment. Authorities said the man was able to escape, and that was key in arresting the Democratic donor and West Hollywood activist last week.

But now, as national attention has focused on the Buck case, the man who Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey said “gave us the break we needed” is without a home and facing an uncertain future.

”I am homeless, ” said the man in an interview with The Times. He declined to be identified, and authorities have referred to him in court records as Joe Doe.

