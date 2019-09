Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A youth robotics team from South Los Angeles is looking forward to competing in China after clinching the first- and second-place positions in a national robotics contest. And they could use your help.

But the trip won't be inexpensive, and a fund to help the South Los Angeles Robotics team cover the costs of the trip has been set up online.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 24, 2019.