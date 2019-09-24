Pelosi and Top Democrats Plan Next Steps Amid Calls for Impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to meet with six House committee chairmen who are leading investigations into President Donald Trump, ahead of a full caucus meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss next steps, according to Democratic sources.

Amid a new slate of Democratic lawmakers opening the door to impeachment proceedings, Pelosi will consult with the six other House leaders in her party to discuss their presentation to the caucus later in the day, Democratic sources familiar with the issue say. The speaker has been on the phone with her colleagues over the last several days to take the temperature of the whistleblower complaint against Trump as she decides whether to embrace impeachment, Democrats say.

In an interview with CNN Monday night, Pelosi declined to say whether she would fully endorse initiating an impeachment inquiry when she meets with the caucus Tuesday.

But she left little doubt the developments around the whistleblower’s complaint had dramatically escalated the standoff with Trump and a move toward impeachment proceedings was all but certain.

“We will have no choice,” Pelosi said of ultimately getting behind an impeachment inquiry.

Some of Pelosi’s closest allies, including House Reps. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut and Debbie Dingell of Michigan, have signaled their support for impeachment proceedings — a significant indicator that the speaker could be moving closer to backing the divisive political procedure.

Another crucial development has been multiple high profile freshmen Democrats in districts Trump won in 2016 either coming out publicly to fully endorse the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment inquiry or at least opening the door to proceedings, citing Trump’s actions as forcing them to act. Pelosi has cited the House members in GOP-leaning districts as part of her hesitance to embrace impeachment, and the groundswell of statements over the past 48 hours could signal a tipping point in the political calculus.

“If investigations confirm recent reports, these actions represent impeachable offences that threaten to undermine the integrity of our elections and jeopardize the balance of power within the federal government,” Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan said in a statement Tuesday. Stevens had told CNN last month that she had “mixed reviews from the people of my district” on the issue of whether to move forward with impeachment proceedings.

So far, as many as 146 House Democrats have publicly stated their support for an impeachment inquiry into Trump, according to a CNN count, and that doesn’t include the House Democrats who’ve said in recent days that the President’s behavior is a turning point in Democrats’ oversight into the administration.

Pelosi has, for months, resisted pursuing impeachment because she has sought to protect vulnerable Democrats in GOP-leaning districts who could face voter backlash.

CNN previously reported that Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July 25 call to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, according to a person familiar with the situation.

There has been no evidence of wrongdoing by either Joe or Hunter Biden.

That call was also part of a whistleblower complaint submitted to the Intelligence Community Inspector General, which hasn’t been shared with lawmakers despite calls from Democrats.

Pelosi has set a deadline for acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire to turn over the full whistleblower complaint to the House Intelligence Committee during his scheduled appearance Thursday.

Trump acknowledged on Sunday that he discussed the former Vice President Joe Biden in a phone call over the summer with Ukraine’s president, but denied doing anything improper.

CNN confirmed that Trump asked his acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to put a hold on millions in military aid to Ukraine roughly one week before a call with Zelensky, two senior administration officials said on Monday. The Washington Post first reported this.