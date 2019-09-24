× Search for Stabbing Suspect Continues After Attack on Man in Fullerton

Police were still searching Tuesday for the person who stabbed a 45-year-old man in Fullerton.

The victim was “stabbed in the lower left flank” at about 10:47 a.m. before officers responded to the 400 block of North Acacia Avenue, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital and was expected to survive.

Authorities said the stabbing triggered the lockdown Ladera Vista Jr. High School, which is located less than two blocks from the crime scene. The school lockdown was later lifted.

No other details have been released as the suspect remains at large.