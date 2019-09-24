Search for Stabbing Suspect Continues After Attack on Man in Fullerton

Posted 5:38 PM, September 24, 2019, by
The 400 block of North Acacia Avenue in Fullerton is seen in an image from Google Maps.

The 400 block of North Acacia Avenue in Fullerton is seen in an image from Google Maps.

Police were still searching Tuesday for the person who stabbed a 45-year-old man in Fullerton.

The victim was “stabbed in the lower left flank” at about 10:47 a.m. before officers responded to the 400 block of North Acacia Avenue, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital and was expected to survive.

Authorities said the stabbing triggered the lockdown Ladera Vista Jr. High School, which is located less than two blocks from the crime scene. The school lockdown was later lifted.

No other details have been released as the suspect remains at large.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.