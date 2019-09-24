× Sentencing Set for L.A. Water Company Exec Who Paid $250K to Get Son Into USC as Fake Athlete

A Los Angeles business executive is returning to court to be sentenced for his role in the college admissions scandal.

Fifty-three-year-old Devin Sloane is scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday after pleading guilty in May to a single count of fraud and conspiracy.

He has admitted to paying $250,000 to get his son into the University of Southern California as a fake athlete.

Prosecutors are requesting a year and a day in prison and a $75,000 fine. His lawyers recommend three years of supervised release, a fine and 2,000 hours of community service.

Authorities say Sloane helped fabricate documents portraying his son as a water polo star even though he had never played the sport.

Sloane says he wanted to help his son but “failed miserably” by going too far.

this one was "a little high out of the water – no one gets that high," Rick Singer told Sloane pic.twitter.com/LRXfiNr0cR — Matthew Ormseth (@MatthewOrmseth) September 18, 2019

this is an email from the graphic designer Sloane hired to Photoshop his son into a picture of a real water polo match pic.twitter.com/XrtObUGTEc — Matthew Ormseth (@MatthewOrmseth) September 18, 2019