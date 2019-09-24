Teen Dies After Being Shot in Hesperia, Dropped Off at Local Hospital: SBSD

A 17-year-old boy died after he was shot in Hesperia and then dropped off at a local hospital on Monday night, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 7:35 p.m., deputies responded to a call regarding shots heard in the 16200 block of Sultana Street and found multiple fired casings in the road, a sheriff’s news release stated.

Ten minutes later, dispatchers were notified that a 17-year-old gunshot victim had been dropped off at an area hospital, authorities said. Soon after, the teen was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Department identified the victim as David Becerra of Hesperia.

Investigators said they believed the teen’s killing is related to the shooting on Sultana Street.

A suspect description was not immediately provided, and no further details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tramayne Phillips at 909-387-3589. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 800-78-CRIME or visiting the website www.wetip.com.