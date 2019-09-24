The History of Country Music with Ken Burns

Posted 5:37 AM, September 24, 2019

Renowned documentarian Ken Burns calls into the Office to talk about his latest documentary film Country Music. The 8-part miniseries chronicles the rise and dominance of country music in American culture. Ken discusses the history of the genre and some of the larger-than life figures that inhabit it. He also talks about his unique approach to filmmaking, and of course shares some stories regarding Dolly Parton. Country Music airs on PBS, and can be streamed at PBS.org.

