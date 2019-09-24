The History of Country Music with Ken Burns

Renowned documentarian Ken Burns calls into the Office to talk about his latest documentary film Country Music. The 8-part miniseries chronicles the rise and dominance of country music in American culture. Ken discusses the history of the genre and some of the larger-than life figures that inhabit it. He also talks about his unique approach to filmmaking, and of course shares some stories regarding Dolly Parton. Country Music airs on PBS, and can be streamed at PBS.org.

Related show links:

Country Music on PBS

Ken Burns on Social Media: Twitter

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram

Bobby on social media: Instagram

About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins