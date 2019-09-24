LA Rams Cheerleaders surprised Henry on his first day back at work. They helped him with the weather and then they gave him a very special gift. They also told us about a very special event for fans. On Saturday, September 28, the Rams are bringing their fans together to celebrate the love of football in their community and the NFL’s 100th season at our “Rams NFL 100 Block Party” from 1:00 – 3:00 pm outside the LA Memorial Coliseum in Exposition Park. This event is free and family-friendly. The “Rams NFL 100 Block Party” will also feature a special gaming celebration with video game lounges for fans, exclusive merchandise, meet-&-greets with Rams legends & celebrity gamers, a chance to win a pair of Super Bowl tickets and more! To find out more information about the Rams NFL 100 Block Party, visit their website.
The LA Rams Cheerleaders Help Welcome Back Henry DiCarlo to KTLA 5
