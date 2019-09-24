× Trump Administration Is Reportedly Threatening to Pull California’s Highway Funding

The Trump administration is reportedly threatening to pull federal funding for highways and other transportation projects in California after the state has “failed” to submit complete pollution-control plans required by law.

According to a letter obtained by the Sacramento Bee, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler wrote to the California Air Resources Board that the state “has failed to carry out its most basic tasks under the Clean Air Act” since the 1970s. Wheeler specifically cites a backlog of reports that should detail state efforts to cut pollutant emissions under federal law.

Wheeler warned that if California fails to withdraw its “backlogged and unapprovable” reports and work with the EPA to develop complete ones, the administration could hand down sanctions that would mean cuts to highway funding and allow the federal government to develop its own plans.

The letter, which is dated Tuesday and requests a response from state officials by Oct. 10, comes days after several states led by California filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, challenging its decision to revoke a decades-old rule that empowers California to set tougher car emissions standards than those required by the federal government.

