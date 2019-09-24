Trump Says Transcript of Ukraine Conversation to Be Released

Posted 11:49 AM, September 24, 2019, by , Updated at 12:33PM, September 24, 2019

President Donald Trump says he has directed the release on Wednesday of the "unredacted" transcript of his July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Trump has acknowledged that he discussed former Vice President Joe Biden in the call.

Trump tweets Tuesday that "You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure."

Trump's reference to Biden on the call raised questions about whether the president improperly used his office to pressure another country as a way of hurting one of his chief Democratic rivals.

On Monday, it was reported that Trump had ordered his staff to freeze nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine a few days before a phone call with Zelenskiy

The call is at the center of an intelligence whistleblower complaint.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.