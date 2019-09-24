× Woman Found Dead in Burning Inglewood Apartment Building

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a burning apartment in Inglewood Monday night.

Responding firefighters found the building in the 700 block of North Eucalyptus Avenue engulfed in flames about 10:30 p.m., a spokesperson for the Inglewood Police Department said.

Emergency crews found one victim inside a bedroom of the apartment.

The victim, identified only as a woman in her 30s, did not appear to be burned but was covered in soot, the spokesperson said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen but have not said what may have caused it to start.

The flames appeared to have been contained to one unit, the spokesperson said.

No other injuries were reported.

KTLAs Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.