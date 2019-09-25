× 13-Year-Old Boy Dies More Than a Week After Being Sucker Punched on Moreno Valley Middle School Campus

A boy who was hospitalized after being sucker punched on a Moreno Valley middle school campus has died, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department officials announced Wednesday.

The boy, who has not been formally identified, was critically injured in the attack on Sept. 16 at Landmark Middle School. He was hospitalized in critical but stable condition, but died Tuesday night, officials said in a Facebook post.

Two boys, also 13, have been arrested in connection with the assault, which was caught on video and created an uproar in the community.

Check back for updates on this developing story.