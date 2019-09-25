LIVE: Trump Speaks After Rough Transcript Shows He Prodded Ukraine to Investigate Joe Biden

Measles Patient Who Traveled Through LAX in September Might Have Exposed Others to Disease, Officials Warn

Posted 1:31 PM, September 25, 2019, by , Updated at 01:45PM, September 25, 2019
The Los Angeles International Airport is seen in a file photo. (Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

Los Angeles County health officials issued a warning Wednesday after confirming a measles case involving a resident who traveled through the Los Angeles International Airport in September.

Authorities urged anyone who was at the airport on the following dates to monitor themselves for symptoms:

  • Sept. 20 at 11 p.m. to Sept. 21 at 1:30 a.m. – Terminal 5
  • Sept. 20 at 11:20 p.m. to Sept. 21 at 1:50 a.m. – parking spot at Century Airport Shuttle from LAX, Terminal 5, to 5701 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles

People should check their immunization record and watch out for fever and/or unexplained rashes seven days to 21 days after possible exposure, according to the county Department of Public Health . Those who weren’t immunized, pregnant, parents of infants or have a weakened immune system should contact their health care provider.

Authorities said “if symptoms develop, stay at home and call a healthcare provider immediately.”

Seventeen measles cases have been reported among L.A. County residents in 2019, in addition to 11 measles cases involving non-residents who traveled through the area.

“For those who are not protected, measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that initially causes fever, cough, red, watery eyes, and, finally, a rash,” county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a statement. “Measles is spread by air and by direct contact even before you know have it. The MMR immunization is a very effective measure to protect yourself and to prevent the unintentional spread of this potentially serious infection to others.”

 

