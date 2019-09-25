× Anonymous Whistleblower Tentatively Agrees to Testify Before Congress

The anonymous whistleblower who filed a complaint with the intelligence community inspector general, which includes allegations about President Donald Trump’s conduct, has tentatively agreed to meet with congressional lawmakers, according to correspondence obtained by CNN

The meeting will take place on the condition that acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire approves appropriate security clearances for the individual’s legal counsel so that they can accompany their client, the correspondence showed.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff wrote a letter to Maguire making the request Wednesday after the whistleblower’s lawyers agreed to meet with lawmakers if that condition is met and requested assistance in expediting approval from the acting DNI.

CNN reported Tuesday that the whistleblower’s legal counsel “wrote to the Acting Director of National Intelligence to request specific guidance as to the appropriate security practices to permit a meeting, if needed, with the Members of the Intelligence Oversight Committees.”

“This is a reasonable request that the Committee strongly supports and expects your office to fulfill immediately,” Schiff wrote.

Schiff’s letter comes after the whistleblower’s legal counsel wrote to the committee Wednesday reiterating the conditions of a possible meeting between lawmakers and their client.

“We have reaffirmed our client’s request for direction by correspondence to Acting Director Maguire, a copy of which is included as an enclosure. Furthermore, we have requested for the Acting Director to process and grant myself, I. Charles McCullough, III, and Mark S. Zaid the appropriate security clearances so that legal counsel may be in attendance at any meetings with our client. I am sure you can understand that it is imperative that a whistleblower, especially one caught up in such a high profile matter involving the President, have experienced legal counsel by their side. Your cooperation in ensuring this occurs would help facilitate a future meeting or testimony,” the letter said.