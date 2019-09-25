Battery-Drained Police Tesla Hinders Bay Area Pursuit

A Fremont police officer was on patrol when he came across a parked car that city cameras identified as having been involved in a crime in Santa Clara. Officer Jesse Hartman verified the license plate and tried to stop the driver, but the driver fled.

The chase was on — or so Hartman thought.

The officer happened to be driving the Police Department’s only Tesla, and the fully electric car was just about out of battery power.

“I am down to six miles of battery on the Tesla so I may lose it here in a sec,” Hartman said over the radio, according to the East Bay Times. “If someone else is able, can they maneuver into the No. 1 spot?”

