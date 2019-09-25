Cheer Coach in South L.A. Area Pleads Not Guilty to Sexually Assaulting 5 Girls Between Ages 9 and 12

A volunteer cheer coach in Athens Park has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting five girls he instructed between the ages 9 and 12, the South Los Angeles announced Wednesday.

Michael Edmond, 55, was coaching the girls in the South Los Angeles area between June 1 and Sept. 1 when authorities say he sexually abused them. He was charged with seven counts of forcible lewd acts upon a child under the age of 14 and one count of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14.

He is being held on $8.8 million bail after pleading not guilty Tuesday. The criminal complaint states he committed a specified offense against more than one victim.

Prosecutors said Edmond could face a maximum possible sentence of life in state prison if convicted as charged.

The Los Angeles Police Department continues to investigate the case.