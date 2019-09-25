Chicago-Area Girl Dies on 12th Birthday After Being Hit by Stray Bullet While in Her Room

Posted 9:31 AM, September 25, 2019, by

Coroners say a girl shot in the head while she sat at a home computer in suburban Chicago has died on her 12th birthday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed Wednesday that Kentavia Blackful of Harvey died Tuesday night at a hospital.

Harvey Police Chief Eddie Winters says she was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot about 9 p.m. Monday

The girl's grandfather, Dennis Hunt, told WLS-TV he was standing outside on the porch when two people came up to him and opened fire. He says one of the bullets went through a window, striking the girl in the back of the head as she sat at a computer.

No one is in custody for the shooting.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.