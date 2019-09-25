× Compton Man Sentenced to 15 Years to Life in Prison for Killing Wife by Slitting Her Throat

A Compton man was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for killing his wife by slitting her throat last year, officials announced Wednesday.

Henry Cunningham, 66, previously pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in connection with the attack that occurred on Dec. 17, 2018.

Cunningham grabbed a kitchen knife and slit Melanie Cunningham’s throat while she and her 1-year-old granddaughter were asleep, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The defendant had been married to Melanie Cunningham, 58, for more than 30 years when the attack occurred.

The motive behind the crime was unclear.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.