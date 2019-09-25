LAUSD Bus Involved in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Inglewood; 8 Hospitalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seven students and one driver in another vehicle were hospitalized with minor injuries Wednesday morning after a Los Angeles Unified School District bus was involved in a crash in Inglewood.

The school bus and two other vehicles collided near the intersection of Manchester Avenue and South Van Ness Avenue just before 7:30 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli said.

There were more than 50 students on the bus at the time of the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic incident log.

Seven of those students, complaining of bumps, bruises and emotional distress, were transported to a local hospital, an official at the scene told KTLA.

One of the drivers involved in the crash was also hospitalized with minor injuries, according to the official.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed what appeared to be one child receiving medical treatment while dozens of others were waiting on the sidewalk.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA's Matt Phillips contributed to this report.