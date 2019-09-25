× Ex-Congressman Darrell Issa Expected to Announce Run Against Embattled SoCal Rep. Duncan Hunter

After months of publicly considering mounting a return to Congress, former Rep. Darrell Issa appears to be on the verge of formally announcing his candidacy for San Diego County’s 50th Congressional District seat.

Issa has scheduled a press conference for Thursday morning at Centennial Plaza in El Cajon, Calif. In the news release he says several well-known East County conservatives will be involved in the press conference, including San Diego County Supervisor Dianne Jacob, Temecula Mayor Matt Rahn, former Escondido Mayor Sam Abed, El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells and retired Navy SEAL Larry Wilske.

Rahn, Abed, Wells and Wilske had all previously announced their intentions to run in the 50th District and challenge embattled Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine).

Issa — a nine-term congressman who represented northern San Diego County for nearly two decades before retiring in 2018 — recently said he would run for the 50th District seat if his appointment to a Trump administration trade position was not approved soon.

