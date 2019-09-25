Firefighters Battle Large Blaze Engulfing Santa Ana Warehouse

Posted 6:04 AM, September 25, 2019, by , Updated at 06:30AM, September 25, 2019
Firefighters battle a warehouse blaze in Santa Ana on Sept. 25, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Firefighters were sent to a blaze that engulfed a warehouse Wednesday morning in Santa Ana.

Sky5 was over the burning warehouse just before 6 a.m.

The building is located in the 1900 block of East Carnegie Avenue near the 55 Freeway.

Orange County Fire Authority crews were at the scene battling the blaze.

Firefighters had stopped the forward progress of the fire, the Fire Authority stated in a tweet just after 6 a.m.

It was unclear if anyone has been injured in the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

