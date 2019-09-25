× Firefighters Battle Large Blaze Engulfing Santa Ana Warehouse

Firefighters were sent to a blaze that engulfed a warehouse Wednesday morning in Santa Ana.

Sky5 was over the burning warehouse just before 6 a.m.

The building is located in the 1900 block of East Carnegie Avenue near the 55 Freeway.

Orange County Fire Authority crews were at the scene battling the blaze.

Firefighters had stopped the forward progress of the fire, the Fire Authority stated in a tweet just after 6 a.m.

Santa Anna third alarm commercial fire. Crews are making good progress on the fire attack. Forward progress has been stopped. pic.twitter.com/cH0MX8qmoj — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) September 25, 2019

It was unclear if anyone has been injured in the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.