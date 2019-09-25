Hourslong Standoff With Armed Man at Pomona Home Ends in Arrest: Police

A police standoff that shut off a residential street in Pomona for several hours overnight has ended with the arrest of a man who allegedly discharged a firearm, authorities said Wednesday.

Marco Antonio Lujan, a 42-year-old local resident, was arrested in the incident that began late Tuesday in the 700 block of Gilbert Street, according to Pomona police.

Officers were notified about numerous shots fired at the location at around 11:45 p.m. and responded to the scene.

A witness reported seeing an armed man pulling a female individual inside a home, authorities said. Police evacuated residents in the immediate area and ordered the occupants of the home involved to come out. About 10 minutes later, “several people,” including children, exited the residence, according to the Police Department.

At some point, police found “an AR-15 rifle and numerous spent casings near a vehicle that had blood on it,” the agency said in a statement.

“After multiple attempts at negotiations proved to be unsuccessful, the SWAT team deployed tear gas into the home, leading both occupants to immediately surrender,” the news release said.

Authorities announced the suspect’s arrest and the reopening the area of Gilbert Street and Orange Grove at around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Police did not release details about the relationship between Lujan and the female individual who was barricaded in the home with him. Officials did not report any injuries.