Man Charged in 2016 Killing of Two Neighbors Over Dispute in Lake View Terrace

A Lake View Terrace man has been charged in connection with fatally shooting two of his neighbors and wounding a third during a dispute in 2016, killing two of them, officials announced Wednesday.

Richard Chico Nevarez aka Slick Rick, 38, faces two counts of murder, along with one count each of attempted murder and assault with a semiautomatic firearm, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges also include special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and use of a handgun as a deadly weapon.

Nevarez had previously been convicted of first-degree burglary in 2008, officials said.

The incident occurred on Aug. 28, 2016. Moises Farias, 68, Edgar Canaan, 47, and a third man were shot after apparently being involved in an argument with Nevarez’s family over “tires screeching noises,” officials said.

Nevarez allegedly got to the scene and opened fire on the victims. Farias and Canaan were taken to hospitals where they died from their injuries.

The Los Angeles Times described the shooting as a drive-by.

It is unclear when Nevarez was arrested, but he is expected to be arraigned Wednesday. He faces the death penalty or life without the possibility of parole if convicted as charged. A decision on whether to pursue the death penalty in this case will be determined at a later date.