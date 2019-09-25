Man Critical After Being Shot in Car in Green Meadows Neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man is in critical condition after someone walked up to his car in the Green Meadows neighborhood of South Los Angeles and shot him early Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported about 12:40 a.m. in the 700 block of East 108th Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Guzman said.

The unidentified victim was sitting inside his silver Volkswagen when a lone gunman walked up and shot him at least once, Guzman said.

He had been in the neighborhood to visit his girlfriend, who witnessed the shooting.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Guzman said.

Police did not provide a description of the gunman, who fled the area on foot.

Investigators believe the victim was targeted but it was unclear why.