Mother of Man Who Died at Ed Buck’s Home in 2017 Criticizes DA Jackie Lacey

Two years after her son was found dead of a drug overdose at the home of Democratic donor Ed Buck, LaTisha Nixon publicly spoke out at a news conference on Wednesday, where she voiced her disappointment with local authorities that it took so long for Buck to face charges.

Nixon reflected on life without her son, Gemmel Moore, and her struggle for justice since he died of a methamphetamine overdose at Buck's West Hollywood apartment in 2017.

Last week, federal prosecutors charged Buck in connection with the death of Moore, who was 26. Buck is accused of providing the meth that resulted in Moore's fatal overdose.

"I'm dying on the inside. A piece of me died on July 27, which is the reason why I couldn't just keep quiet and not say nothing," Nixon said.

Moore is one of two men who died after suffering an overdose at Buck's apartment. 55-year-old Timothy Dean died in January in similar circumstances. Both times, Buck was investigated but prosecutors declined to press charges, citing insufficient evidence.

Buck was arrested last week after another man suffered a methamphetamine overdose at Buck's apartment, but was able to get out and call for help. That victim was taken to a hospital and survived.

Nixon expressed her outrage that Buck was not charged sooner. She said her son reported to police in 2016 that Buck had drugged him and was holding him against his will.

"He told me he went to the police station and they told him to get out," Nixon said.

In August 2017, Nixon spoke out against authorities, who she said were not doing enough to bring charges against Buck.

"It seems like everyone is turning a blind eye because my son was a gay black man and Ed Buck is a wealthy white politician," Nixon said in 2017.

Nixon, who wore a t-shirt featuring the website Justice4Gemmel.org along with photos of her her son, appeared at the news conference with her attorneys and other activists in her fight.

Nixon again directed her ire at authorities Wednesday, specifically calling out Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey.

Nixon, who lives in Texas, said she watched a news conference with Lacey after Buck's arrest, but turned it off because "Jackie Lacey was lying."

"Jackie Lacey, she dragged her feet," Nixon said, adding that she's grateful federal prosecutors have gotten involved.

"I haven't heard from anybody," Nixon said of federal prosecutors. "I don't plan to press them. I plan to let them do their job, because I trust them a lot more than I do D.A. Jackie Lacey."

Nixon expressed her relief that Buck was finally behind bars, but laments that her son never got the help he needed.

"My son died here. My child that I birthed out of my body. I can't see him. I can't talk to him. All I have left is memories. That's it," she said.