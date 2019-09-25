× Police Seek 2 Suspects in Fatal Stabbing in Santa Fe Springs

Police are searching for two suspects in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Santa Fe Springs on Wednesday, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of Telegraph Road and Laurel Avenue about 3:10 p.m. about a man “bleeding in the street” and found the victim suffering from stab wounds, according to police. They performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witness told investigators two men were seen fleeing the area before officers arrived, authorities said.

One of them has been described by police as a Hispanic man with a goatee who was possibly wearing an orange striped shirt and was seen riding an older gray BMX style dirt bike.

The other man was described by police as Hispanic and shorter than the other suspect, with a light complexion and shaved head.

Graves Middle School, which is located nearby, was placed on a lockdown that was later lifted.

No other details have been released as the search for the assailants continues.

Anyone with information can call Detective Kristian Rios at 562-409-1850 or reach Whittier police at 800-222-8477. Those wishing to remain anonymous can visit lacrimestoppers.org.