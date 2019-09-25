Power Restored to Dozens of SCE Customers in Riverside County; Utility Still Considering Cuts to Prevent Wildfires

Southern California Edison is still considering cutting power for tens of thousands of its customers Wednesday to prevent wildfires after turning off electricity for dozens of residents in Riverside County the previous day, when weather conditions posed fire danger throughout the state.

The utility said it shut off power for about 85 customers in the unincorporated areas between Beaumont and Banning at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday. It was restored just after 8:30 p.m. that evening, according to Riverside County officials.

SoCal Edison had announced that it could turn off electricity for about 89,500 customers in Riverside, L.A., San Bernardino, Kern and Santa Barbara counties as Southern California experienced hot, dry and windy weather.

That number has increased to 152,500 customers, according to the latest update on the company’s website.

The communities affected are as follows:

Los Angeles County (about 13,000 customers)

LaCanada-Flintridge, Lancaster, Palmdale

Unincorporated areas including the communities of Acton, Agua Dulce, Altadena, Appletree Flat, Boiling Point, Jackson Lake, Juniper Hills, LaCrescenta, Leona Valley, Littlerock, Llano, Montrose, Pearblossom, Portal Ridge, Sunland, Tujunga, Valyermo and Wildwood

Riverside County (about 80,000 customers)

Banning (including Banning Pass, Owl and unincorporated areas east of Banning and between Beaumont and Banning), Dutch Village, Hemet (including East Hemet and unincorporated areas), Menifee, Moreno Valley (including unincorporated areas), Murrieta, San Jacinto and Temecula

Unincorporated areas including Cabazon, portions of Desert Hills Outlet Mall, Big Oaks Canyon, Gilman Hot Springs, Lakeview, Mons, Ramona Bowl, San Jacinto Valley and Sycamore

Unincorporated areas near Diamond Valley Lake, Egan, Sycamore Springs, Lake Perris North Shore, Sage, Valle de los Caballeros, and Whitewater

San Bernardino County (about 42,000 customers)

Big Bear Lake, Calimesa, Fontana, Highland, Rancho Cucamonga, Redlands, Rialto, San Bernardino, Yucaipa (including Yucaipa Valley and unincorporated areas), Yucca Valley

Unincorporated areas near Santa Ana River and north of Big Bear Lake

Unincorporated areas including the communities of Agua Fria, Angeles Oaks, Arrowbear Lake, Big Oaks Canyon, Cedarpines, Cedarpines Park,

Crestline, Devore, Doble, Dunlap Acres, Etiwanda, Forest Falls, Little Morongo Heights, Lytle Creek, Mountain Home, North Bench, Palm Wells, Pioneertown, Pinezanita, Rimrock, Running Springs, Seven Oaks, Silverwood Lake, Snow Peak, Summit Terrace, Twin Peaks, Upper Holcomb Valley, Valley of Enchantment, Valley View Park and Wrightwood

Kern County (about 3,500 customers)

Unincorporated areas including Antelope Valley, Bella Vista, Bird Spring Canyon, Canebreak, Onyx, Weldon, and the community of Lake Isabella.

Mono County (about 13,000 customers)

Unincorporated areas near Bishop, including the community of Paradise and portions of Swall Meadows

Inyo County (about 1,000 customers)

Unincorporated areas near Bishop, including the community of Round Valley

SoCal Edison customers can visit the company’s website for maps that specify the areas being considered for “public safety power shutoff.” They can also sign up to receive alerts from the utility or call 800-655-4555 for information.

The National Weather Service warned of elevated fire danger for parts of southwest California through Wednesday morning.

Elevated Fire Danger for portions of Southwest #CA due to gusty #SantaAnaWinds poor overnight relative humidity recoveries expected through Wednesday morning!! #SoCal #CAwx pic.twitter.com/vCdONzAYKt — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 24, 2019

Pacific Gas & Electric cut service to 24,000 customers in the Sierra Nevada foothills earlier this week. Some of the most catastrophic fires in recent years in the region were ignited by the company’s power lines.

In May, state regulators allowed utilities to preemptively cut power to avoid blazes.