Metropolitan Fashion Week President & Founder Eduardo Khawam joined us live with a preview of Metropolitan Fashion Week 2019. Metropolitan Fashion Week Los Angeles festivities begin with the Opening Night and Fashion Design Contest at The Original Farmers Market Los Angeles on Thursday, September 26, and hosted by Lawrence Zarian. Metropolitan Fashion Week Closing Gala and Fashion Awards will take place Saturday, October 5, 2019, at The Iconic Los Angeles City Hall with a special dance number featuring Emmy nominated choreographer & Dancing With the Stars Runner Up Dmitry Chaplin. In addition to the Awards ceremony the evening will include a one-of-a-kind fashion show featuring masterpieces inspired by Greek Mythology and designed by over 30 National and International Fashion Designers. For more information & tickets go to their website or follow them on Instagram @MetropolitanFashionWeek.
Preview of Metropolitan Fashion Week 2019 With Eduardo Khawam
Metropolitan Fashion Week Interactive Preview With President and Founder Eduardo Khawam
