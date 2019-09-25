Reward Offered Amid Ongoing Search for Glendale Man Accused of Beating Fiancee, Her Mother With Hammer

A $15,000 reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of a Glendale man accused of viciously beating his fiancee and her mother with a hammer in July, officials announced Wednesday.

Brian Cruz, 29, has eluded police since the incident occurred in his Glendale apartment on July 19.

He allegedly struck his fiancee in the face and head several times with a hammer and hit the victim’s mother in the head with the weapon when the older woman tried to intervene, Glendale police said.

Cruz’s fiancee suffered several bone fractures to her face and skull as well as multiple broken bones to her hands. In addition, one of her fingers had to be amputated.

She has had multiple reconstructive surgeries and is undergoing physical therapy to regain the use of her hands, officials said Wednesday.

Her mother was treated at a hospital and released shortly after the attack.

Cruz is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He left the scene along the 600 block of West Wilson Boulevard in a black GMC Sierra Denali pickup truck, with a black license plate No. BCG1129.

He is known to have family in Palmdale and Puebla, Mexico.

Anyone with information about the crime or Cruz’s whereabouts can call the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911.