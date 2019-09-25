Riverside Co. DA Set to Give Update on Deadly Corona Costco Shooting Involving Off-Duty LAPD Officer

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin has scheduled a news conference Wednesday to provide an update on the investigation into a fatal shooting involving an off-duty LAPD officer at a Costco in Corona in June.

The briefing is set to take place at 11 a.m., according to a statement from the DA’s office, which did not provide any additional details.

The DA’s office has been reviewing the case since police referred it to prosecutors in late June.

No charges have been filed in connection with the June 14 shooting, which killed 32-year-old Kenneth French and injured his parents, Russell and Paola French.

An attorney for the Los Angeles police officer, identified as Salvador Sanchez, said the incident began when his client was struck from behind by Kenneth French while he fed his 1-year-old son samples in the warehouse store.

The hit caused Sanchez to briefly lose consciousness, attorney David Winslow told the Associated Press on June 17.

When he came to again, Sanchez “believed his life and his son’s life was in immediate danger,” and that’s when he discharged his weapon, according to Winslow.

But French’s parents tried said they tried to intervene on behalf of their son, who had schizophrenia. After Sanchez identified himself as an officer, the parents told him their adult son had an intellectual disability.

“I begged and told him not to shoot,” Russell French told reporters last month, the first time he spoke publicly after being injured in the shooting. “I said, ‘We have no guns, and my son is sick.’ He still shot.”

Dale Galipo, the attorney representing the French family, said Kenneth’s back was to the officer when Sanchez opened fire, striking him multiple times. His parents also had gunshot wounds to the back, according to Galipo.

The family has called for surveillance video of the incident to be released. However, the footage has been blocked from the public by a Riverside Superior Court judge until a decision is made on whether criminal charges will be filed.

In the Aug. 5 ruling, the judge said that releasing the video could interfere with the investigation and possibly result in harm to the suspect “due to the graphic nature of the video and the significant public attention on the shooting,” according to court documents.

Sanchez has been “assigned home” amid the investigation, according to LAPD spokesman Joshua Rubenstein.

Check back for updates on this developing story.