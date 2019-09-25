Vigil for Boy Who Died After Being Punched at Moreno Valley School Turns Into Heated Outcry Against Bullying

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A vigil was held at a Moreno Valley middle school Wednesday for a 13-year-old boy who died after he was sucker-punched on campus by two other students.

The vigil turned heated when the crowd of Landmark Middle School students and parents saw Moreno Valley Unified School District Superintendent Martinrex Kedziora, who they said has not done enough to stop bullying.

The boy, named Diego, was critically injured in the attack on Sept. 16. Two boys, also 13, have been arrested in connection with the attack, which was caught on video.

The cellphone video shows Diego being struck in the face by one boy, then struck again by another. The second blow caused him to fall and hit his head against a pillar, investigators said. The first boy then hits Diego again while he's still on the ground.

The boys remain in custody in juvenile hall and are facing prosecution, officials said.

Students told KTLA bullying is a consistent problem at Moreno Valley schools. Parents at the vigil echoed the students' concerns.