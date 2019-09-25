BREAKING: No Charges Against Off-Duty LAPD Officer Who Shot, Killed Man With Intellectual Disability at Corona Costco

What You Need to Know About This Year’s Flu Season With Dr. Tanya Altmann

Posted 11:08 AM, September 25, 2019, by

Pediatrician and Best Selling Author Dr. Tanya Altmann joined us live with everything you need to know about this year’s flu season. For more information on Dr. Tanya, you can go to her website or follow her on social media.  For more information on Calabasas Pediatrics Wellness Center, visit the website.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.