White Supremacy Group’s Fliers Plastered Across UC Davis Campus, Prompting Police Probe

Fliers linked to a white supremacy group were found at UC Davis earlier this week, prompting an investigation by campus police.

The leaflets were stamped with the logo for the American Identity Movement, formerly known as Identity Evropa. The Anti-Defamation League has labeled the group as white supremacists.

It’s the second year in a row that anti-Semitic fliers have been spotted on campus and the third consecutive year that messages about race have been discovered, officials said.

“We are sickened that any person or group would invest any time in such cowardly acts of hate and intimidation. They have no place here,” Chancellor Gary S. May wrote in a statement Monday. “We encourage our community to stand against anti-Semitism and racism. Our Principles of Community remind us to ‘strive to build and maintain a culture based on mutual respect and caring.’”

