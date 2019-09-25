Woman Seen at Eagle Rock CVS Screaming Racist Slurs Has History of Erratic Behavior, Neighbor Says

Posted 11:10 PM, September 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:32PM, September 25, 2019

The woman seen in a video screaming racist obscenities at an Eagle Rock CVS has a long history of erratic behavior, a man claiming to be the woman's neighbor told KTLA.

The woman is seen in the video screaming racist slurs directly to the person recording her. The video quickly went viral on social media.

A man who claims to be the woman's neighbor said she has a long history of erratic, unstable behavior and making violent threats to him and his family, which he said prompted him to obtain restraining orders against her and her husband.

