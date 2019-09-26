A Second Helping with Jessica Holmes

Posted 5:57 AM, September 26, 2019

“California Cooking” is back! Season 2 of the cooking show premieres on Oct. 5th on KTLA. Jessica Holmes returns to the Office to tell us about some big changes we can expect from the new season! She also talks about some of the new local restaurants she’s visited, and the amazing chefs and restaurateurs she’s chatted with along the way. Jess also reveals some of her upcoming recipes, like her bánh mì meatball sandwich!

