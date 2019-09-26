× At least 1 Dead in Big Rig Collision on 10 Fwy in West Covina; All Eastbound Lanes Closed

At least one person was killed in a crash involving several semi-trucks on the eastbound 10 Freeway in West Covina early Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly before 3 a.m. on the freeway just west of Citrus Street.

The incident resulted in a diesel fuel spill on the roadway, Caltrans said.

CHP said all lanes will stay closed for an unknown duration.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved, or how many people were injured.

Video from the scene showed firefighters working to free one truck driver who appeared trapped in a badly-damaged big rig, while medics treated at least one other truck driver who was wearing a neck brace and appeared to have suffered injuries to his arms and legs.

At least two big rigs appeared to be significantly damaged. One truck’s front was completely caved in.

Authorities did not provide information on the person who was killed in the crash.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

