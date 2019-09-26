× Authorities Investigating After 2 People Shot in La Puente Area

An investigation is underway after a man and a woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds in the San Gabriel Valley early Thursday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Authorities got a call about shots fired in the 14600 block of Sauder Street near Shadyvale Avenue in the unincorporated West Puente Valley area at about 2:13 a.m., Sheriff’s Deputy Tracy Koerner told KTLA.

Deputies arrived to find that a man and a woman had been shot, Koerner said. Their conditions are unknown.

Video from the scene showed deputies cordoning off an area on a residential street where evidence markers can be seen on the ground next to what appeared to be numerous bullet casings.

At least one of the victims was seen being transported onto an ambulance.

No further details were immediately available.